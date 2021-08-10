Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
