For the drive home in Mason City: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees …
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.