Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.