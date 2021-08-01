Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.