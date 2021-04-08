Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
