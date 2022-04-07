For the drive home in Mason City: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
