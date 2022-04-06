Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Windy. Rain showers in the evening will change over to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.