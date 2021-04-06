This evening's outlook for Mason City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
