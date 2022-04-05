Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.