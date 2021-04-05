Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.