This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
