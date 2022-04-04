 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News