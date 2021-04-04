Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.