This evening in Mason City: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
