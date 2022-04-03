Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.