Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.