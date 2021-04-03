For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. SSW winds shiftin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's …
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drasti…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason Ci…