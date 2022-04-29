This evening's outlook for Mason City: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
