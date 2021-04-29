Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.