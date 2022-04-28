This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
The storms have pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Mason City. An area of light to moderate rain continues though and it could linger for a few hours.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…