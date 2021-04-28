This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
