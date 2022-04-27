Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
