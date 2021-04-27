Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.