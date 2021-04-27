This evening in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
