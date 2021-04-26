For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
