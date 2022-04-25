Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.