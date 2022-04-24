For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
