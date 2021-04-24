For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
