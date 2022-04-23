 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening then fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News