This evening in Mason City: Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening then fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. You may want to stay…