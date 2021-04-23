 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

