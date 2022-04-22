This evening in Mason City: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
