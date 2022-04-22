 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News