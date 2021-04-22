Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
