Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.