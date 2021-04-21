Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.