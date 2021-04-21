For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Monday's w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…