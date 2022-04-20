This evening's outlook for Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees t…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The severe weather threat has ended for Mason City, but the chance of rain will linger through Wednesday.