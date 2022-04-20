 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

