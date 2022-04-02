Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

