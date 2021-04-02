Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
