This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
