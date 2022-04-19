 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News