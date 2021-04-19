Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.