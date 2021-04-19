 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News