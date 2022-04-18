 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear. Windy early. Low near 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

