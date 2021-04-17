This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
