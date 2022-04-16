Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

