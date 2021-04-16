For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
