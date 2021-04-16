 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News