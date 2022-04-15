Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.