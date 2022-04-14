Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.