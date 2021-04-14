Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
