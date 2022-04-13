 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News