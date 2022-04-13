For the drive home in Mason City: Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
