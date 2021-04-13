Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
