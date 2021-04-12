 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

