Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
