This evening's outlook for Mason City: Generally fair. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
