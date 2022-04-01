Mason City's evening forecast: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…