Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.