8/28 WEATHER TIP OF THE DAY FROM METEOROLOGIST JON RIVAS
Why is it that when it’s humid outside it always feels hotter and you always seem to sweat more? First, you need to know your body’s temperature control system. When you get to hot, your body starts to sweat. When your sweat evaporates, your body cools. This is called Latent Cooling. Now with high humidity, you have more moisture in the air. This moisture floats all around you and is in contact with your skin all the time. The moisture in the air makes latent cooling less efficient, so your body produces more sweat to try to cool you off. This causes the body to work harder with less of a cooling effect, making you feel warmer than the air temperature. Send your weather questions to: KIMT Weather Tip Of The Day, 112 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA 50401 or e-mail weather@kimt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.