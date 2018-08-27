8/28 WEATHER TIP OF THE DAY FROM METEOROLOGIST JON RIVAS

Why is it that when it’s humid outside it always feels hotter and you always seem to sweat more? First, you need to know your body’s temperature control system. When you get to hot, your body starts to sweat. When your sweat evaporates, your body cools. This is called Latent Cooling. Now with high humidity, you have more moisture in the air. This moisture floats all around you and is in contact with your skin all the time. The moisture in the air makes latent cooling less efficient, so your body produces more sweat to try to cool you off. This causes the body to work harder with less of a cooling effect, making you feel warmer than the air temperature. Send your weather questions to: KIMT Weather Tip Of The Day, 112 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA 50401 or e-mail weather@kimt.com.

